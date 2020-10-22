Green Deals: 24-pack Solar LED Lights from $29, more

Today only, Meh offers a 24-pack of Eternal Living Solar Pathway LED Lights for $29. Free shipping is available with a Meh membership or runs $5. Today’s deal is around 25% off the regular going rate. At just over $1 per light, this is a great way to illuminate your outdoor path, deck, or other living spaces. These lights will leverage the power of the sun and make it easy to ditch the batteries.

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control for $207.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $249. We did see it drop to $199 for Prime Day, but otherwise, discounts have been rare in 2020. ecobee completely redesigned its latest thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Starter Kit with HomeKit control for $79.95 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Skip the Philips Hue setup and go next-level with an in-wall dimmer setup from Lutron. These switches are HomeKit compatible, so you can easily control existing lights with Siri. Ships with everything needed to get started, including a hub and second remote. Easily expand your setup by adding extra dimmers around the house with these add-on kits. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

