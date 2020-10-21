Green Deals: 32-pack A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $1 each, more

Bulbs N More via Amazon offers a 32-pack of MaxLite A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $32.99 Prime shipped when promo code UQDYZ6NW is applied during checkout. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. Grab this bundle and easily outfit your entire home with LED light bulbs. Made for 15,000 hours of use with a 13-year lifespan, you’ll be covered for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The official Meross Amazon storefront offers a 2-pack of its HomeKit Smart Plugs for $19.59 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a 20% savings off the regular price and right at our previous mention. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Over 750 Amazon customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering the Nebo Redline 6K 6,000-lumen Rechargeable Flashlight for $65.61 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $100 direct, around $75 at Amazon normally, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With four settings, you’ll find high (6,000-lumen), medium (1,200-lumen), low (60-lumen), and strobe (6,000-lumen) available here. The longest runtime available is at low, where the flashlight will last for 50-hours before it needs a recharge. Opt for high, and it’ll last for 2-hours. Once this flashlight’s battery is depleted, just plug it in with a microUSB cable and it’ll be ready to go in just a few hours. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

