Win the new 2021 Tesla Model 3 while doing a good deed *ad

Although it’s been an uncertain year for Tesla’s production schedule and everyone’s personal finances, that likely hasn’t stopped anyone who wants one of their cars from thinking about it constantly.

The 2021 Model 3 is finally rolling off the line, but the first vehicles are destined for overseas owners, and now might be a good time to hold off on major purchases with so many potentially world-changing events in the mix. Enter the 2021 Tesla Model 3 giveaway event.

Instead of dropping $37,990 and waiting for cars to hit the North American market, why not see if you can get a Tesla through sheer luck?

StackSocial and 9to5toys is offering the chance to win a 2021 Tesla Model 3, and you can secure multiple entries when you contribute to a good cause through this offer.

They’ve teamed up with the Playing For Change Foundation—a non-profit organization that was founded to use music education to effect change for kids and communities in need across the globe—and set up this Tesla giveaway, offering a great way to do a good deed.

Your donation will go toward helping the Foundation ensure that over 2,000 children from 10 different countries have access to music and arts education. Through Playing For Change’s program, they also provide jobs to musicians and administrators.

If you win the 2021 Tesla Model 3, here’s what you can expect from your new ride:

Rear-wheel drive

Pearl White paint

18” aero wheels

All-black partial premium interior

Autopilot

0 to 60 mph in as few as 5.3 seconds

Top speeds of 140 mph

Around 263-mile range on a full charge.

With an approximate retail value of $37,990, this standard, brand new 2021 Tesla Model 3 is a worthy prize, but if you can live with last year’s model, you could opt for a cash prize of $25K. There’s really no good reason not to donate to the Playing For Change Foundation in exchange for a chance to win.

You can enter the 2021 Tesla Model 3 giveaway and donate to charity for as little as $10, which earns you 100 entries. Or you can boost your chances of winning by donating $25 (250 entries), $50 (1,000 entries), or $100 (2,500 entries).

