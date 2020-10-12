Quick Charge Podcast: October 12, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla and Elon Musk are targets of new TikTok smear campaign paid by mysterious company
- Tesla (TSLA) takes first step to produce 4680 battery cell in Texas
- Tesla to release ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ to some customers next week
- Tesla update lets you lock Sentry Mode/TeslaCam storage in glovebox
- Tesla releases new Model 3 wheels with 2021 refresh
- Hyundai to recall 77,000 Kona electric cars over risk of battery fire, fights LG Chem over cause
- EGEB: Trump’s offshore oil ban in Southeast also blocks wind farms
- Electric cars will triple market share in Europe in 2020
