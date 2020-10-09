Green Deals: DEWALT 20V Blower and Chainsaw Combo $299, more

Today only, Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric Blower and Chainsaw Combo for $299 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $349. This bundle includes a 20V electric blower and chainsaw along with a 5Ah battery and wall charger. It’s a great way to forego the gas and oil routine this year and enjoy an all-electric design. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch for $37.25 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate that you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, this smart dimmer switch pairs with the rest of your smart home tech directly over Wi-Fi and without the need of a hub. If you’re looking to adopt whole-home smart lighting but don’t want to swap out every bulb, Leviton’s Decora Switch is a great option to consider, especially with its built-in dimming capabilities. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim for $99.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $180, today’s discount beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new 2020 low. If you’re looking to bring the garden indoors now that fall weather has arrived, AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite Slim is perfect for the task. It can cultivate fresh veggies and herbs indoors thanks to a hydroponic growing system 20W LED light that can support up to 6-plants at a time. It also has a built-in display for adjusting settings and includes a gourmet herbs seed pod kit. Rated 5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.