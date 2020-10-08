Quick Charge Podcast: October 8, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- First Tesla Megapacks deployed at world’s largest battery project with PG&E
- Tesla (TSLA) gets new Wall Street high target as competition seems to be lagging
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s new structural battery and cells are first going to Model Y at Giga Berlin
- X SHORE Electric Boat & AIM ZERO Ocean Clean-Up
- Mercedes-Benz teases ‘highest-efficiency electric car in the world’ with over 750 miles of range
- Amazon unveils its Rivian-made electric delivery van with cool interior
- EGEB: The world’s most widely used green energy? Hydropower
- This fossil-fuel exec jumped to geothermal. He tells us why
- These 5 green-tech startups just might make our world better
- Juiced HyperScorpion review: The king of 30+ MPH electric mopeds right now
