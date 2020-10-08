Mercedes-Benz teases ‘highest-efficiency electric car in the world’ with over 750 miles of range

Mercedes-Benz teases a new super efficient electric car concept, the Vision EQXX, with over 750 miles of range on a single charge.

At Daimler’s latest company update, the automaker teased a new technical program to develop “the longest-range and highest-efficiency electric car the world has ever seen.”

Mercedes-Benz’s head of research and development, Markus Schafer, commented:

“We have set up a group of our engineers to take on an extraordinary task: to build the longest-range and highest-efficiency electric car the world has ever seen. This is a serious project, chasing next-generation technologies. We intend to incorporate the learning into the next generation of series production cars.”

The project takes the shape of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept, which the company teased with a few images:

The German automaker said that the electric vehicle should be able to travel from Beijing to Shanghai, a journey that covers about 750 miles (1200 km), on a single charge.

This incredible range will be achieved through efficency improvements rather than just a bigger battery pack.

Daimler noted that the program will be used to test new technologies to improve efficiency and bring those to production cars:

While Vision EQXX is a technology program, it is expected to result in innovations that will quickly make their way into series production cars.

The automaker said that its Mercedes-Benz F1 HPP group in the UK is also working on the project:

“Mercedes-Benz also announced an exciting next step in electric vehicle development today, with the Vision EQXX technology program. The aim is to build an electric vehicle with spectacular efficiency and range. Mercedes-Benz has tasked its engineering group with pushing the boundaries of electric range and efficiency with a cross-functional, multi-disciplinary team based in Stuttgart, supported by specialists from the Mercedes-Benz F1 HPP group in the UK, who bring expertise in eMotors plus motorsport-inspired development speed. “

They haven’t disclose when they plan to unveil the Vision EQXX electric prototype.

