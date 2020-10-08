Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $99, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower for $99 shipped. That’s good for $20 off the regular price and a new all-time low on this Home Depot exclusive. Featuring “gas-like power”, you can count on over 150MPH speeds along with a variable speed trigger. It ships with a battery and charger. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 6,400 Home Depot reviewers.

Head below for more deals on smart plugs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

The offical meross Amazon storefront is currently offering its Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the best we’ve seen since January, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Sporting a weather-resistant design, this meross smart plug is more compact than its other outdoor offerings while still delivering a dual outlet form-factor. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, as well as a smartphone for scheduling, and pairs directly to your Wi-Fi.

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bike for $349.99 shipped. That’s $75 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This foldable electric bike features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s ready to transport riders up to 15 miles. Its sturdy aluminum alloy frame is lightweight yet still able to support 250 pounds of weight. A built-in handle allows you to easily haul it indoors once you’ve arrived at your destination. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.