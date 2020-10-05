Quick Charge Podcast: October 5, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla is literally the only automaker growing in Germany this year
- Tesla Model Y roof allegedly falls off brand new car — turning it into a convertible
- Tesla (TSLA) in talks with Indonesia govt to build new nickel venture
- Tesla hacker reveals what driver-facing camera is looking for
- BMW starts production of iX3 electric SUV — first vehicle with next-gen electric powertrain
- Ford has electric pickup range-extender design that drops into bed, could be option for F150
- EGEB: Exxon plans to increase emissions — leaked documents
- A New York bill quietly seeds the ban of new ICE cars by 2035
- US National Parks Services updates regs, allow e-bikes up to 750W (with exceptions)
