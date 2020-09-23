Green Deals: 16-pack Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $25, more

Bulbs N More via Amazon offers a 16-pack of MaxLite A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $25 Prime shipped when promo code TVZXSRRV is applied during checkout. Regularly $40 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. Grab this bundle and easily outfit your entire home with LED light bulbs. Made for 15,000 hours of use with a 13-year lifespan, you’ll be covered for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Thermostat E with extra temperature sensor for $139.99 shipped. Also available direct. Regularly $169 for the thermostat and $39 for the sensor, today’s deal saves over 30% from the usual price tag. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

StarTOP (100% positive feedback from 58,700) via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its 122 LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $40 shipped when promo code QAU8MM67 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, this set usually retails for around $90. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. With fall weather on the horizon, it’s time to start shoring up your outdoor spaces and ensuring there’s enough light as the sun goes down earlier. Adding these solar lights to the mix makes it easy to illuminate walkways, driveways, and other spaces. Each light includes 122 LEDs, 270-degree coverage, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

