Quick Charge Podcast: September 21, 2020

- Tesla Battery Day hype is through the roof — can Tesla live up to it?
- Tesla is in talks to build R&D center in India, report says
- Tesla plans to offer machine-learning training as web service with its new ‘Dojo’ supercomputer
- Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk says ‘record deliveries possible’ in leaked employee email
- Tesla to bring new Roadster to Nürburgring racetrack next year as production remains unclear
- Tesla is preparing to launch Full Self-Driving subscription, puts deadline on Enhanced Autopilot
- VW ID.4 electric SUV will come with 3 years of free charging on Electrify America’s network
- Nikola (NKLA) founder Trevor Milton is out of the company after deception exposed (U)
- EGEB: General Electric says goodbye to new coal
- Airbus debuts hydrogen net-zero concept aircraft for 2035 launch
- Apollo Pro review: Testing a 2,000W and 38 MPH electric scooter (and loving it!)
