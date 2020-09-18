Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Chainsaw from $199, more

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V 16-inch Electric Chainsaw for $199 shipped. This is the tool-only model. You can score this same model with a battery for $249. Today’s deal takes as much as $100 off the regular going rate. Notable features here include a complete cordless design with a 16-inch bar and chain. This is a great way to handle fall cleanup around your property without having to depend on smelly gas or oil fumes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on energy-saving smart plugs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

meross via Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.79 Prime shipped when code WZY4MCIX has been applied at checkout. Down from its $31 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by HomeKit support, this smart plug is ready to automate outdoor lights for the patio this fall and even Christmas decor and the like come winter. It packs a weather-resistant design with two individually-controllable outlets and on top of Siri support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone for control. Over 475 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi HomeKit Dual Smart Plug for $13.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its list price of $19, today’s deal beats our last mention by $2 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering HomeKit support, alongside both Alexa and Assistant compatibility, this dual-outlet works with just about every major smart home platform. You can use it to automate things like coffee makers, router reboots, lights, and much more with ease. It’s rare to find a smart plug that’s compatible with all three smart home platforms, so if this is something that interests you, be sure to pick one up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.