Green Deals: Kobalt Electric 21-inch 80V Lawn Mower $249, more

Lowe’s offers the Kobalt 80V 21-inch Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $249.50 shipped. Regularly around $350, this lawn mower originally sold for $499. You’ll receive everything you need to kiss gas and oil goodbye here, including an 80V 5Ah battery and 21-inch cutting deck. Kobalt technology “automatically adjusts motor performance for greater power or runtime.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart home accessories, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering 80-inches of RGB illumination to your smart home, TP-Link’s light strip integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone. It’s a great way to add a pop of color to your home theater by placing it behind the TV, and is also ideal for lighting up shelves and much more. With nearly 300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off appliances, home goods, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the LG 8,000 BTU Smart Air Conditioner for $243.32. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve tracked this summer and beats our previous mention by $12. This model is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, providing you with voice control. You can count on various fan and cooling modes along with enough power to cover 340-square feet of space. Rated 4/5 stars.

