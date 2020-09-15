Segway X160 Electric Dirt Bike gets exclusive $500 discount for Electrek readers

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offer our readers the Segway X160 Dirt e-Bike for $2,999 shipped when promo code ELECTREK100 is applied during checkout. That’s down $500 and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Take your e-Bike experience to a whole new level with the Segway X160. It features a robust design capable of fast-swapping batteries and range up to 40-miles with a single charge. Additionally, Segway promises “high-quality parts that can withstand water, dust and mud. You can also modify most bike parts to adjust the bike parts to your individual needs.” Learn more here.

Head below for more deals on smart plugs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the iHome ISP6X Wi-Fi Smart Plug with HomeKit for $21.47 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $30. Today’s deal is in line with our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon since the beginning of 2020. iHome was one of the first to market with a HomeKit-enabled plug, but it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more, making it a great option for a variety of setups. Along with automatic scheduling, you’ll be able to monitor usage and cut down on those pesky energy vampires driving up your electrical bill. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

Today only, Woot offers the Rachio 8-zone Smart Lawn Sprinkler Controller for $79.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 but trends around $180 currently at Amazon. This is amongst the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller helps you save money and water by up to 50% thanks to an automated scheduling system. Leveraging built-in weather tracking technology, it will bypass “unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more.” Rachio also touts an easy to install design, which typically takes around 30 minutes. Not to mention, it’s compatible with HomeKit, as well. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

