Lucid electric SUV prototype spotted ahead of launch

A Lucid electric SUV prototype, the next EV from the electric car startup after the “Air” electric sedan, has been spotted ahead of an upcoming launch.

Lucid Motors is preparing to launch its highly-anticipated Air electric sedan next month.

The electric car has been in the work for years, and it is getting a lot of hype lately thanks to the third-party test results of the EPA range test putting the luxury sedan’s range at 517 miles on a single charge.

We already know a lot about the car thanks to the previous unveiling before it was delayed due to a lack of financing, but now Lucid is backed by the Saudi wealth fund and managed to build a massive factory in Arizona to build the vehicle.

The final production version is going to be unveiled next month, and Lucid is planning to follow up quickly with other vehicles.

A SUV is expected to be next, and now, one has been spotted as part of a video shoot in California.

Someone going by “Hawk” on the Lucid Motors forum shared some pictures of the shoot:

It looks like Lucid was filming a promotional video — hinting at potentially unveiling the SUV alongside the Air at the event on September 9.

An Air electric sedan was also present at the shoot:

Electrek’s Take

I don’t know how I feel about the shape of the SUV.

It might be due to a problem with the pictures, but it looks a bit elongated and boxy, and the front-end seems a bit too square.

I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt until I can see more angles of it.

At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they unveil the SUV along with the Air next month.

The factory in Arizona is big enough to support a few vehicle programs, and it will likely share a powertrain with the Air.

What do you think of the Lucid SUV prototype? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.