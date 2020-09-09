Lucid confirms price range of its Air electric car from $80,000 to $169,000

Lucid has confirmed the price range of its Air electric sedan ahead of the full unveiling today.

It will cost between $80,000 and $169,000 before incentives, depending on the configuration.

The unveiling is set for 4 p.m. Pacific time and there’s a lot of information and the final production design that it is going to be unveiled at the event.

Considering Lucid has already released a lot of specs of the new electric sedan, the price is one of the most anticipated details to be released.

Bloomberg has apparently broke the embargo on the pricing, and since the information is now being spread, here is the actual pricing for the different options of the Lucid Air:

The Air, the starting point for the lineup, available in 2022 and starting below $80,000 ($72,500 after federal tax credit)

The well-equipped Air Touring model, available late 2021, from $95,000 ($87,500 after federal tax credit)

The fully equipped Air Grand Touring, available mid 2021, from $139,000 ($131,500 after federal tax credit)

The all-inclusive, limited-volume Air Dream Edition, available spring 2021, at $169,000 ($161,500 after federal tax credit)

A third-party test showed the EPA range of the luxury sedan at 517 miles on a single charge.

The company previously said that it was the Grand Touring version of the Air that achieved that range, which we now know starts at $139,000 before incentives.

But the Air Dream Edition is going to be the first to be delivered.

With its higher performance, this version is not expected to achieve the same range, but we are going to have to wait for the launch for the details.

The Lucid Air is drawing a lot of comparisons to the Tesla Model S, which has a price range of $75,000 to $111,500, fully equipped.

Stay tuned for more information and the look at the final production version of the Lucid Air on Electrek later today.

