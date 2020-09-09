EGEB: US spends most on stimulus but least on green energy

The US has spent the most stimulus money compared to other major economies — and the least on green energy.

The UK government marks World EV Day today with a £12 million funding tech competition package.

Big Mattress company Tempur Sealy embraces 100% green energy in the US and Europe.

Arcadia Power is committed to making clean energy work for the planet and your bank account — all without changing your utility company. Sign up to receive your $20 Amazon Gift Card.

US stimulus for green energy = last

Compared to other major economies, the US has spent the biggest share of its GDP on discretionary stimulus spending. But when it comes to green energy spending within those packages, it comes in last, according to a study by independent research provider Rhodium Group.

The US, the European Union, China, and India together make up two-thirds of global GDP and over 50% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To date, here’s what each economy has devoted to green energy spending as a share of stimulus, from largest to smallest:

EU: 20.2%

India: 2.4%

China: 1.9%

US: 1.1%

And here’s the discretionary stimulus as a share of 2019 GDP, from largest to smallest:

US: 11.4% ($2.44 trillion)

EU: 10.4% ($1.36 trillion)

China: 3.7% ($521 billion)

India: 1.2% ($35 billion)

Rhodium Group writes:

The International Energy Agency and other experts argue that building back better, if done right, can create new jobs and even begin to address long-standing environmental injustices.

How the UK is marking World EV Day

It’s World EV Day today, and to mark it, the UK government has announced a series of initiatives to support electric vehicles.

The Department for Transport will deliver a £12 million funding package that will enable a series of EV technology competitions. It’s also considering policy recommendations put forward by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) that are meant to speed up EV adoption.

According to Business Green:

The recent OLEV report proposed moves to install more chargepoints at popular destinations such as tourist sites, standardize public signage for drivers on UK roads, and provide guidance to local authorities on painting EV parking spaces green.

Further, Highways England has launched a £9.3 million scheme that will allow businesses to try EVs for free before they buy. They will work with local authorities to offer businesses with diesel van fleets a free trial of electric vans for two months.

Big Mattresses go green

Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International yesterday announced that it has committed to sourcing 100% green electricity for its US and European Tempur-Pedic and Sealy manufacturing operations beginning this year.

As Environment + Energy Leader reports, “Tempur Sealy will source the renewable energy certificates (RECs) from wind farms across the US and will be the largest bedding manufacturer in the world to purchase RECs sufficient to power the vast majority of its operations.”

Tempur Sealy’s largest mattress manufacturing operation is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and that location will complete the installation of the solar in the first half of 2021. The solar panels are expected to generate enough energy to power all of Albuquerque’s mattress assembly lines.

Finally, Tempur Sealy announced that it is committed to achieving zero landfill waste for its US and European manufacturing operations by the end of 2022. Currently, more than 90% of process by-products, packaging and other materials from Tempur Sealy US and European operations are recycled or used in energy generation. This zero-landfill initiative will increase that amount to 100%.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.