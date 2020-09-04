Podcast: Tesla teasing important change, TSLA capital raise, Lucid Air, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla teasing an important design change, the $5 billion TSLA capital raise, Lucid Air performance, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
- Elon Musk is going to Germany to review Tesla’s vaccine printer venture and Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla releases impressive video of production at Gigafactory Shanghai — a glimpse of ‘Alien dreadnought’
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with VW CEO, gets preview of ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars
- Tesla (TSLA) announces $5 billion capital raise — taking advantage of stock price’s meteoric rise
- Tesla releases new software update to visually detect speed limit signs, and more
- Tesla is building a new video game and user interface team in Austin
- Tesla reverts to again not sharing pictures of used cars for sale
- Lucid Air beats Tesla Model S with insane 9.9-second quarter-mile
- VW unveils ID.4 interior with some Tesla inspirations
