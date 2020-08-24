Tesla is doing major construction at ‘Tera battery manufacturing facility’, drone video shows

A new drone video shows that Tesla is doing major construction work at its ‘Tera battery manufacturing facility’ in Fremont, California.

Earlier this year, Electrek exclusively revealed Tesla’s secret “Roadrunner” project, which consists of its in-house designed battery cell manufacturing system to increase production volume and reduce cost.

In June, Tesla acknowledged the project when they were seeking approval to build a second floor at their “Tera battery manufacturing facility” hosting the Roadrunner project in Fremont.

The Tera battery manufacturing facility is home to Tesla’s pilot battery cell manufacturing line made of new machinery developed in-house.

Tesla never confirmed the planned production output of the battery manufacturing system, but it is expected to be somewhat significant, considering the company plans to operate the production line 24/7 with four shifts of up to 100 workers.

Last month, we reported on Tesla is starting to hire production associates for the battery production line.

Now a new drone flyover of the facility near Tesla’s Fremont factory is showing some significant construction work at the location:

In June, Tesla applied to expand the space at the facility with a new mezzanine and now the drone video shows an expansion of several stories on the roof.

At the time, Tesla also asked to increase the operational electrical consumption at the site to nearly 92,800 MWh/yr, an increase of approximately 72,800 MWhr/yr.

The automaker is going to hold its ‘Battery Day’ at the facility where it is going to announce its plan to expand battery supply.

Earlier today, we reported on how Tesla teased nanowire technology in its Battery Day announcement.

