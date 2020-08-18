Tesloid’s new Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag is the perfect road trip companion

The Tesla Model 3’s front trunk, commonly referred to as the frunk, gives drivers additional storage space for road trips. Premium Tesla accessory maker Tesloid has debuted a new product designed specifically for the Model 3’s frunk storage space: the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag.

Design

What sets the Tesloid Frunk Cooler Food Bag apart from the competition is its versatile and practical design. There are two sides: a thermally insulated left side and a pantry side on the right. On the thermally insulated side of the bag, you can place things like drinks and perishable food to ensure they stay at your desired temperature throughout your road trip.

There are also dividers that you can place inside the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag to further organize your road trip snacks. You could divide the bag such that everyone in the car has their own compartment with their own snacks, or you could divide by food type to protect more fragile snacks such as chips.

The features don’t stop there, as Tesloid has also thought ahead and designed an optional icebag for the Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag. This icebag has a waterproof base and is detachable from the main bag for ultimate convenience. In this icebag, you can put a thin layer of ice along the bottom or packaged ice to keep food and beverages ice cold during your road trip.

In terms of quality, the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag is top-of-the-line and luxurious. It’s made from durable and high-quality 600D fabrics and it features stuffing to handle maximum load while also managing its frunk shape. The 600D fabric is heavy-duty, water-repellent, and designed for lasting color. This means the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag is made to last for the lifetime of your Model 3.

Capacity

There are a variety of other small touches that make the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag a great accessory, including an auxiliary pocket on the side for things like napkins and utensils. There are also lift handles on both sides, making it easy to carry around the Tesloid bag.

So how many snacks and beverages can you actually fit in the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag? It features 1.8 cubic feet of space, which is enough room to easily pack food and drinks for a group of 5 people. Here’s a great visualization showing you just how many snacks you can fit in the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag and how to use the included dividers to organize everything:

To recap, here are the features of the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag:

Have instant access to food, snacks, and drinks inside your frunk while on your road trip.

Perfect size to fit food and drinks for a group of 5 people.

Includes a detachable icebag and snack dividers.

Durable materials and luxury craftsmanship.

Detachable Icebag – This optional icebag has a waterproof base and water-resistant zippers. It is detachable from the main bag for convenience. It is rated for a thin layer of ice lined to the bottom of the bag or for use with packaged ice.

United States Tesla owners can order the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag today from the Tesloid website for $99.99. Tesla owners in Canada can order from the Tesloid Canada website for $129.99 CAD. This is down from the regular pricing of $119.99 USD and $129.99 CAD for a limited time only while supplies last. Shipping is fast and free for all buyers in the U.S. and Canada. Road tripping in the Tesla Model 3 is already a breeze, and the Tesloid Model 3 Frunk Cooler Food Bag makes the experience even better.

