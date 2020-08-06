RYOBI Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower $400 off, plus more Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 100Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,799 shipped. That’s good for $400 off and a match of the second-best we’ve seen. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on solar chargers, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 20,000mAh Portable Solar Charger for $20 Prime shipped when code 7MFCPPX3 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. This solar-powered portable charger features a 20,000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Whether you’re planning on getting a late-summer beach trip in or just want to refuel a device from the sun while outdoors, this charger has your back. It’s both water and dust-resistant as well and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the WORX WG170.3 GT Revolution Grass Trimmer/Edger for $105 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and marks the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. This all-in-one tool is ready to trim and edge your lawn, yielding a clean and tidy appearance. Going this route not only frees up space in your toolshed, but also saves time when switching between tasks as converting between a trimmer and edger only takes a few seconds. I’ve been using a WORX all-in-one like this for over 5-years now and still have no reason to shop for a replacement. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

