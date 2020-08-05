Quick Charge Podcast: August 5, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla scraps plan to launch energy products in Korea after strange problem with certification, report says
- Tesla might still move out of California, Elon Musk warns
- Mercedes-Benz announces ‘major’ partnership with CATL, will supply batteries for EQS electric car
- EGEB: BP to cut fossil fuel production and invest billions in green energy
- The TVA is going green. Is Trump taking revenge?
- Yamaha releases prices/specs for its futuristic new full-suspension electric bikes
- Unagi launches private electric scooter subscription so you don’t share with gross strangers
- Long Way Up epic 13,000-mile Harley-Davidson LiveWire e-motorcycle ride gets release update
