Get four motion-sensing LED lights for $23, more in today’s Green Deals

Sengled USA via Amazon offers a 4-pack Motion Sensor BR30 LED Light Bulbs for $23.49 Prime shipped when the on-page is clipped. Regularly up to $50, today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention. Sengled’s LED light bulbs go beyond your typical BR30 build with a built-in motion sensor. The light will remain illuminated for 90-seconds when motion is detected. It’s a great way to cutdown on necessary energy use without having to add sensors to your setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select electric water heaters and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR 3800W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $74.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Home Depot is currently taking $400 off RYOBI’s 38-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mowers. That brings the 75Ah model down to $2,399 or you can bag the 50Ah configuration at $1,999. Free shipping is available in both instances. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well as the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The optional bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Going with the larger battery will deliver additional runtime in comparison to the 50Ah version, but both will be suitable for small to medium yards, particularly if you’re interested in riding and skipping the gas and fuel routine. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

