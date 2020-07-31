Greenworks Pro 21-inch 80V Lawn Mower $379, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Greenworks Pro 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with a two batteries and wall charger for $379.10 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $499 and still trends around that number when not on sale. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Notable features here include a 21-inch cutting deck that’s powered by two 2Ah batteries. You can count on up to 45-minutes of runtime on a single charge, making it a great way to ditch the oil and gas routine on a small to medium-sized yard. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $17.49 Prime shipped with the code 25JESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally over $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This light is solar-powered, meaning that you won’t have to worry about changing batteries or running wires to make it function. The best part, however, is that there’s a USB port you can use to recharge it should the sun stay behind the clouds for too long. It can function in one of three ways: off until motion is detected, dim until movement is sensed, and always dim. Of course, all three modes only turn the light on once the sun goes down. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Sengled USA (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its SmartSense Motion-sensing LED Light Bulbs for $28.19 shipped with the code I2G837MG at checkout. Down from its near-$50 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. The built-in motion sensor allows the light to turn on only when movement is detected. This is a great way to save some cash as your lights only come on when needed, instead of staying on all night long. Each bulb offers 650-lumens of brightness which is more than enough to light up your yard. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

