Quick Charge Podcast: June 25, 2020

- Tesla Autopilot confuses Burger King for stop signs, they turn into ad campaign
- Tesla reveals more on status of Roadrunner secret project for battery production
- Watch Tesla Autopilot drive through green light ‘knowingly’ for the first time
- Three years with the Chevy Bolt, a retrospective and a harsh reality ahead for GM
- Lordstown unveils its Endurance pickup truck prototype with 4 in-wheel motors
- Watch Rivian R1T electric pickup being stress tested in the desert
- Union workers are strong allies for electric vehicles, as Canada’s Unifor demonstrates
- EGEB: UK government committee wants ICE new-car phase-out by 2032
- Minnesota files a lawsuit against fossil-fuel companies
- Ride a Bosch-powered e-bike? This free update could give you more power!
