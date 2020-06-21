Tesla aims to hold Battery Day with ‘cell production tour’ on September 15

Tesla is aiming to hold its upcoming ‘Battery Day’, along with its annual shareholder’s meeting, on September 15 – and it will include a “tour of cell production system.”

Tesla Battery Day

Some background on Tesla’s plan for a ‘Battery Day’ if you need it. If not, you can skip to the next section.

Last year, Musk said that Cybertruck is Tesla’s last product unveil for “a while,” but he teased some upcoming tech announcements.

Those announcements were expected to happen at what Tesla has been referring to as “Powertrain and Battery Investor Day.”

Much like the “Autonomy Day” that happened last year, Tesla said that it is planning to give presentations to investors, which are livestreamed, about the automaker’s latest development in powertrain and battery technology.

Later, Musk referred to the event as the “Tesla April company talk” and said that it would be held at Gigafactory New York, where Tesla plans to offer media and investor tours of the facility.

Last month, Musk updated Tesla’s upcoming event to add that it will focus just on batteries and not powertrain.

During Tesla’s Q1 2020 earnings results, the CEO hyped up the event again:

“Yes. Actually, we don’t want to preempt Battery Day. We want to leave the exciting news for that day, but there will be a lot of exciting news to tell. And I think it would be one of the most exciting days in Tesla’s history and we’re just trying to figure out the right timing for that.”

At that point, Musk said that it would happen “the third week of May” and it would likely be in California or Texas.

As we previously reported, Electrek revealed that Tesla will present the result of its internal secret Roadrunner project at the battery event.

The goal is for Tesla to produce its own battery cells using technologies developed by Tesla’s internal teams, including work from its research lab in Canada led by Jeff Dahn, and new technologies recently acquired through the acquisition of Maxwell, on a massive scale and at a cost below $100 per kWh.

A plan to mass-produce the cells at several locations is also expected to be part of the announcement.

Last month, Musk delayed the event again saying that the plan is now to have a “webcast next month and an in-person event a few months later.”

Last week, Musk announced that Tesla is delaying both the Battery Day and Tesla’s annual shareholder’s meeting due to pandemic restrictions making it harder to hold events.

What’s New with Tesla Battery Day?

On Sunday, Musk announced that Tesla is aiming to hold the Battery Day and shareholder’s meeting on September 15th, but it doesn’t look like it’s set in stone:

“Tentative date for Tesla Shareholder Meeting & Battery Day is Sept 15.”

The CEO added that the event “will include tour of cell production system.”

He is likely referring to the battery cell production line that Tesla is setting up in Fremont as part of the previously mentioned Roadrunner project.

Electrek’s Take

That’s a much longer delay than anticipated.

We are talking about 3 months after the most recent “tentative date” and a good 6 to 9 months after it was first supposed to happen.

To be fair, the pandemic and the restrictions that followed probably didn’t help, but the rest is definitely on Elon Time.

Either way, as I stated on Friday, the longer it takes the better it’s going to be because the further along Tesla will be in the project.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.