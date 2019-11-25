Cybertruck is Tesla’s last product for ‘awhile’ but Elon teases tech announcements

Elon Musk says that Tesla is going to stop unveiling new products for “a while”, but the CEO is also teasing some upcoming technology announcements.

Tesla had ramped up product unveilings lately with 2 major unveiling events this year: The Model Y event in March and the Cybertruck event last week.

After the event, Musk is now saying that the Cybertuck unveiling is the last new product unveil for a while:

“Cybertruck is our last product unveil for a while,”

However, the CEO says that they have upcoming technology announcements next year:

“[…] but there will be some (mostly) unexpected technology announcements next year.”

Musk didn’t elaborate on what those technology announcements will be other than being “mostly unexpected”.

Electrek’s Take

When he says “mostly unexpected”, I believe he is referring to the ‘Tesla Powertrain and Battery Investor Day’.

Much like the ‘Autonomy Day’ earlier this year, Tesla said that it is planning to give presentations to investors, which are livestreamed, about the automaker’s latest development in powertrains and battery technology.

We don’t know exactly what this event is going to be about, but as Musk said, it is only “mostly unexpected” and we do have some ideas about it.

The powertrain is expected to be related to Tesla’s new Plaid powertrain, which consists of a 3-electric motor that the automaker has been testing in the new Roadster and more recently, in new Model S prototypes.

It is expected to enable new record-breaking capabilities in Tesla’s performance vehicles.

As for the battery, Tesla has been expected to announce plans to produce its own battery cells for a while now.

After working exclusively with Panasonic for years, the automaker recently all but confirmed that it’s going to manufacture its own battery cells.

Earlier this year, Tesla acquired an ultracapacitor manufacturer called Maxwell, but it has been speculated that the acquisition is more likely related to the company’s new Li-ion electrode technology.

Later, they also acquired an engineering firm with expertise in making equipment for battery manufacturers and we reported on Tesla starting to list jobs for battery cell manufacturing.

Tesla is not only expected to announce plans to build its own battery cells but also details about the cells themselves.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla’s main battery research partner unveiling a new cell that could last 1 million miles.

We expect all these improvements to be part of the “investor day”, which is expected early next year, and part of Elon’s newly mentioned “(mostly) unexpected technology announcements.”

