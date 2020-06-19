Greenworks Pro 60V String Trimmer/Blower Combo $199, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric String Trimmer and Blower for $199 shipped. Regularly up to $299, today’s deal is the best offer out there by at least $50. This combo kit includes the 60V string trimmer and blower, alongside a 4Ah battery and wall charger. It’s a great way to spruce up your yard this year without depending on gas or oil, bypassing any fumes in the process. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on motion-sensing LED lights and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Wixann (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Motion-sensing 12W/100W LED light Bulbs for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code F489GNHK at checkout. Normally $20 for the 2-pack, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These bulbs only use 12W of power, but provide the same amount of light that a standard 100W offering does. This gives you around 1,000-lumens of brightness per bulb, which will easily brighten up any room. Plus, the built-in motion sensor turns the lights on when it detects movement, and off once things settle down. You’ll also score dusk-to-dawn features that turn the bulbs on at night and off once the sun comes up. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton DZ6HD Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Dimmer Switch for $39 shipped. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 3-months. Leviton’s 600W dimmer switch integrates with a variety of smart home systems including SmartThings and more. Its 3-way dimming capabilities make it a more affordable way to enjoy whole-home smart lighting without replacing every bulb. Plus, it doubles as a Z-Wave repeater for expanding your network’s coverage. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 745 customers.