Quick Charge Podcast: June 18, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla acquires $5 million worth of land outside Austin to build new factory
- Tesla releases new software update with bunch of new features
- Tesla builds a neat off-grid system to power SailGP boat racing
- Ford announces ‘Hands-Free’ mode with driver-facing camera for Mustang Mach-E
- Lucid Motors to unveil production Air electric car with pricing and specs on Sept 9
- Lucid: Tesla hasn’t cracked it, we can take it to whole new level of range and efficiency
- Lyft commits to 100% electric vehicles by 2030, but ends carbon-neutral rides
- EGEB: Sweden builds huge, sustainable wooden office building
- This new road map tells governments how to recover sustainably
- Duke team building world’s fastest electric monowheel motorcycle at over 70MPH
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.