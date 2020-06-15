Tesla is officially approved as electric utility in the UK — but why?

Tesla has officially been approved as an electricity generator, like an electric utility, by local authorities in the UK.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla taking its first step in becoming an energy provider in the UK.

Today, we learn that the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority has approved Tesla’s application:

The Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (‘the Authority’) hereby gives notice pursuant to section 6A(5) of the Electricity Act 1989 (‘the Act’) that on 12 June 2020 an electricity generation license was granted under section 6(1)(a) of the Act to Tesla Motors Limited (company number 04384008) whose registered office is situated at 197 Horton Road, West Drayton, UB7 8JD, United Kingdom, authorizing it to generate electricity in the area specified in Schedule 1 for the purpose of giving a supply to any premises or enabling a supply to be so given.

Even after the approval, the reason behind the application is still unclear since Tesla doesn’t deploy solar power in the UK like it does in the US, but it could be expanding.

Elon Musk said that Tesla Energy, the energy division of the automaker, is becoming a distributed global utility, and it could even outgrow its automotive business.

While Tesla hasn’t been deploying solar power in the UK, it has been deploying energy storage devices.

We previously reported on Amazon adding Tesla’s energy storage systems to its distribution centers in the UK, and they also deployed a system at the Manchester Science Park (MSP).

Here’s Tesla’s official approval as an electricity generator in the UK:

Electrek’s Take

It’s still unclear why Tesla needs to be approved as an energy generator in the UK, but I think Tesla could be finally expanding its solar products, especially solar roof tiles, to international markets.

But it might be related to other products.

We know that Tesla has been deploying energy storage in the UK and they have their new Autobidder product.

Tesla also has a partnership with Octopus Energy in the UK for special electricity rates for owners.

There are a few options here. We will keep an eye on it and let you know when we hear more.

In the meantime, let us know your own theory in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.