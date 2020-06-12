Tackle yard work with Greenworks’ electric mower at $143.50, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 20-Inch 3-in-1 12A Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $143.32 shipped. This is down from its $175 going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in 2020. Offering an all-electric design, this mower requires no gas or oil to function. Just plug it in with an extension cord and you’ll be ready to mow your entire yard with ease. The 20-inch deck is wide enough to make large passes while cutting, and the 3-in-1 design allows you to bag, mulch, or discharge the yard clippings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric pressure washers

Lowe’s is offering the Greenworks 1800PSI 1.1-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. Normally $149, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering 1800PSI, this pressure washer is perfect for cleaning the driveway, house, fence, or even your car. No oil or gas is required here, thanks to the electric nature of Greenworks’ pressure washer. Plus, you’ll get five quick-connect nozzles bundled with your purchase, giving you the ability to clean just about anything. Rated 4/5 stars.

Twinkle Star LLC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pressure Washer Foam Cannon Attachment for $11.31 Prime shipped with the code 7BZ2T3AT at checkout. Normally closer to $19, today’s deal saves you quite a bit and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re someone who prefers to give their vehicles a car wash at home, instead of going to a drive-through one, this is a must-have addition to your toolkit. Just hook it onto the end of your pressure washer handle and you’ll be ready to go. It has the ability to shoot thick foam up to 20-feet, which should let you cover your entire vehicle without having to move too much. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,200 happy customers.

