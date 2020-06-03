Rivian trademarks two new vehicles: What could they be?

Rivian has filed for two new trademarks on unknown vehicles, but we might have an idea of what they could be.

The startup has announced two named vehicles, its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV.

We also know that Rivian is working on a new electric delivery van, but it doesn’t have an official name.

Now we learn that Rivian has applied for two new trademarks first reported by Rivian Owners Forum.

Rivian R1V

The first one is for “R1V” in the “Land vehicles and parts” category:

Due to the “V,” we are speculating that R1V is going to be the name of its electric delivery van, which is first going to be delivered in volume to Amazon.

Rivian R2X

The second new trademark is for “R2X” also in the “Land vehicles and parts” category:

This one is a little harder to predict.

Rivian has previously mentioned planning an electric rally vehicle after the R1T and R1S electric trucks, though we have heard that the automaker was planning to call that vehicle “R1X.”

Rivian Forums have previously tried to imagine what that would look like — rendered above.

Electrek’s Take

I have always been optimistic about Rivian’s potential to bring a vehicle to market as an EV startup.

EV startups have often disappointed us, but I always like Rivian’s practical approach. They tone down the marketing and the unveiling and focus on bringing their vehicles to production.

Their timeline has already slipped from late 2020 to 2021, but we will cut them some slack since the global pandemic has affected virtually everyone one way or another.

But it is starting to look like they are spreading themselves thin with 4 vehicle programs without having delivered a vehicle yet.

I am still confident about the company, but I really would like a more precise timing on R1T and R1S deliveries, which I now doubt will happen before spring 2021.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

