DEWALT’s 60V electric string trimmer and blower bundle is $379, more in today’s Green Deals

- May. 12th 2020 1:26 pm ET

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 60V Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $379 shipped. That’s a $69 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This bundle includes everything you need to tidy up outdoor spaces this summer. Both sport a cordless design and it ships with a 60V battery for power, along with a wall charger. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on portable power stations, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

DenGaWa US (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 250Wh Portable Power Station for $149.99 shipped when code VKZIYZMY has been applied at checkout. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you $100, beats the price price cut by $40, and marks a new all-time low. Thanks to its internal 250Wh battery, this portable charging station will keep just about anything powered on. Alongside two AC outlets, there’s also a 4-port 2.4A USB hub, and 12V DC output. So you’ll be covered whether trying to top off an iPhone, charge a laptop, or power an appliance while outdoors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Smart Light Switch for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $2, and matches the all-time low set only once before. For comparison, we’ve only seen this discount beaten once before on a 3-pack, which dropped the individual price to $16.50 each. With support for both Alexa and Google Assistant control, this light switch is an affordable step towards whole-home smart lighting without needing to replace every bulb. Plus, TP-Link’s Kasa bulb works over Wi-Fi, so you won’t have to pick up an extra hub. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 6,200 customers.

