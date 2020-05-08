Pick up an electric riding lawn mower at $600 off, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,399. That’s good for $600 off and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 3-acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Smart Stop (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Plugs for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Love it or hate it, every once in a while electronics need to be power cycled. Armed with these you’ll be able to easily reboot an Echo or Google Home speaker if it acts up. You can also toggle fans or lamps, cut off power to a heater to save energy, and much more. These work with both Alexa and Assistant, making them a solid addition to any Amazon or Google-powered smart home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Meross Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimming Light Switches for $27.99 shipped with the code LM6C4GN6 at checkout. Normally $40 for the 2-pack, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, dropping each switch to around $14 each. These switches support both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and require no hub thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi connection. You’ll also score IFTTT integration, which can be used to simulate a HomeKit-like experience. Plus, the dimming feature ensures that you can make the lights the exact brightness you want, from a romantic setting to extremely bright for crafting projects and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

