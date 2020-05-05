Rad Power Bikes gives $200 off for students, teachers, active/ex-military, first responders

Many electric bicycle and scooter companies have announced discounts for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now Rad Power Bikes, the largest e-bike company in the US, is offering a big $200 discount to a wide range of people who serve their communities.

Rad Power Bikes offers a wide range of electric bicycles from folding e-bikes to fat tire e-bikes and even longtail cargo e-bikes. The bikes all reach speeds of 20 mph (32 km/h) and sport 750W motors, making them powerful enough for hauling cargo or climbing hills.

Most of the bikes in Rad’s lineup range from $1,199 to $1,499. The company’s new discount of $200 for a wide range of service jobs thus amounts to around 13-17% off current prices.

Those eligible for the discount include:

Students (with an eligible email address)

Teachers (K-12 and professors)

Medical workers (doctors, nurses and medical staff)

First responders (police, fire, and EMTs)

Military (active duty, veterans and dependents)

Rad explained the move in a statement on their website:

“For those that serve us. To show our appreciation, we’ve doubled our discount for those who strive to keep our communities safe. Register to enjoy $200 off all ebike purchases. This discount applies to not just medical personnel and first responders, but teachers, students, and active/former members of the military as well. Thank you for all that you do.”

Which Rad Power Bike is right for you?

If you’ve been considering getting an e-bike lately, or specifically a Rad Power Bike, this would definitely be the time to do it.

We’ve reviewed most of their bikes, and you can check out our thoughts below.

RadRunner ($999 with discount) – The newest model in Rad’s lineup, this is a utility bike that is large enough for cargo but small enough for a nimble ride. It even offers a bench seat with passenger footpegs for carrying a second rider. See our entire RadRunner review here.

RadCity ($1,299 with discount) – This is the bike you want if you’ll be commuting or riding mostly for fitness. It has a powerful motor for when you need to get where you’re going fast, but is also easy to pedal with efficient narrow tires. See our entire RadCity review here.

RadRover ($1,299 with discount) – This is Rad Power Bikes’ main fat tire e-bike. It features large-diameter wheels and is perfect for double duty on the street or on the trail. You can ride over just about anything with the RadRover. See our entire RadRover review here. It’s also available in a step-thru frame for the same price (and you can see that review here).

RadWagon ($1,299 with discount) – The RadWagon is the main cargo bike of the line. It shares the powerful direct-drive motor from the RadCity, but offers a stretched frame with a long rear rack and side platforms for supporting passengers or pannier bags. See our entire RadWagon review here.

RadMini Step-Thru ($1,299 with discount) – Big and little at the same time! The RadMini offers fat tires but in a 20″ format, keeping the size of the bike down compared to the RadRover. It also folds for extreme portability and stowage. See our entire RadMini review here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.