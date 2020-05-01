Podcast: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 surprise profit, Elon’s rant, Cybertruck Gigafactory, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 surprise profit, Elon Musk’s rant, Cybertruck Gigafactory news, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek's YouTube channel.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS.
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Elon Musk wipes out billions in Tesla’s value (TSLA) in strange series of tweets
- Poll: Have Elon Musk’s COVID-19 shutdown comments affected your opinion of Tesla?
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2020 results: surprise with some profit
- Tesla to announce Cybertruck Gigafactory location as soon as next month
- Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Wichita submits a bid for the new factory
- Elon Musk: one of the most exciting days in Tesla history is coming – hints at ‘Terafactory’
- Tesla confirms self-driving as a subscription service but brace yourself for the price
- Tesla claims Model S has a 400-mile range, says EPA left door open during test
- Tesla installed its 100,000th Powerwall home battery pack
- Tesla Semi production is delayed until 2021 — electric truck now 2 years late
- VW admits Tesla’s lead in software and self-driving in internal leak
- Lincoln cancels use of Rivian’s technology for its first electric vehicle
Here's the live stream for today's episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
