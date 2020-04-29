Tesla to announce Cybertruck Gigafactory location as soon as next month

Tesla is going to announce the location for its new ‘Cybertruck Gigafactory’ as soon as next month and definitely within 3 months, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Last month, Musk announced that Tesla was scouting locations in the midwestern US for a new gigafactory to build its electric pickup truck dubbed “Cybertruck Gigfactory.”

At the time, the CEO didn’t elaborate on when the automaker plans to make a final decision on the location and announce it, but it was expected to be relatively soon if Tesla wants to stick to its 2021 timeline to deliver the Cybertruck.

Today, with the release of its Q1 2020 results, Musk elaborated on when Tesla plans to announce the new location.

The CEO said that Tesla could likely announce a new location as soon as next month and that it will definitely be announced within the next 3 months.

Since the announcement that the automaker has been scouting locations, several possible locations have been rumored for Tesla’s second vehicle manufacturing facility in the US.

Musk previously mentioned a tri-state area and Texas as possible locations.

There were reports that the Nashville area is in talks with Tesla, and Joplin, Missouri, said that it has submitted a formal bid with $1 billion in incentives.

Earlier this week, we also reported on Wichita, Kansas submitting a bid for the new factory.

In recent comments, Musk also said that Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory needs to be more than halfway to the East Coast since it will also produce Model Y vehicles for the region.

Electrek’s Take

We have been hammering the fact that Tesla needs to move on this new factory if it wants to deliver the Cybertruck on its previously announced timeline.

Even if they do announce the new location next month, I find the timeline to be super aggressive.

Let’s put it this way, the start of production is just a few months behind the planned start of production at Gigafactory Berlin, which already went through environmental assessment and land preparation. It is now moving to ground-breaking.

I would be shocked if Tesla can start production of the Cybertruck at this new factory by the end of 2021, but I would be happy since I can’t wait to see this crazy machine on the road.

