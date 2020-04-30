Poll: Have Elon Musk’s COVID-19 shutdown comments affected your opinion of Tesla?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been quite vocal both on Twitter and at last night’s earnings call about the Covid-19 shutdown. Musk is for reopening the US immediately and thinks the positives in doing so outweigh the negatives. There has been both positive and negative reaction to this but we wanted to see how our readers felt. Please vote and comment below.

If you’ve somehow missed the Tweets or commentary from last night’s earnings call, we’ve summed up below.

Musk appeared to stay on the script during the 1st part of the conference call alluding to the Covid-19 crisis as bump in the road and headwind. After prepared retail investor comments came an unscripted question from Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas about liquidity. Musk’s response included this statement:

So the extension of the shelter in place or, frankly, I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights, that in my opinion, and breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong is not why people came to America or built this country, what the fuck? Excuse me. But outrage — it’s an outrage. So — but it will cause great harm, not just to Tesla, but to many companies. … I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry, because somebody should really — if somebody wants to stay in their house, that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house, and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

As for Twitter, here’s a short history of Elon’s Tweets.

Meant to say other forms of “the cold”, not influenza https://t.co/38sqqL3f7i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

That said, danger of panic still far exceeds danger of corona imo. If we over-allocate medical resources to corona, it will come at expense of treating other illnesses. Track graph at bottom of this page: https://t.co/7nWKjiZyFn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2020

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Silver lining is that mortality rate is much lower than predicted & herd immunity much higher. Good news. https://t.co/brlQk5XDBf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2020

Docs make good points https://t.co/WeXuZpMghY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2020

Silicon Valley has become Sanctimonious Valley — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2020

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Hospitals in California have been half empty this whole time pic.twitter.com/8GL2BLypqV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2020

Classifying all deaths as corona even if corona didn’t cause the death is simply a lie https://t.co/R1sgzcFS46 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2020

Electrek’s take:

I’m just a writer and publisher with an engineering background so I’ll admit first and foremost, I don’t know the answer to this problem. In fact, I don’t think anyone, including the experts do.

But it seems like the lockdown works in reducing the infection rate which is allowing the economy to slowly be opened up. In New York for instance, we are already opening hospitals for elective surgery and have plans to open manufacturing and construction in a few weeks (including the Gigafactory here). The lockdown, while hard, worked. In that time, we’ve been able to ramp up testing and contact tracing which will allow us to find infections fast and isolate them.

The alternative, which Elon and others are recommending is opening up everything like what has happened in Sweden and see an elevated infection and death rate but also have immunity and outcomes come quicker while allowing the economy to open up. Elon seems fixated on the death rate not being as bad as it has been reported but his sources are questionable.

That’s just my take.

We’ll be moderating the comments here to try to keep things civil but feel free to go nuts on Twitter.

