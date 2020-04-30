Quick Charge Podcast: April 30, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: one of the most exciting days in Tesla history is coming – hints at ‘Terafactory’
- Tesla confirms self-driving as a subscription service but brace yourself for the price
- Elon Musk: Tesla’s fleet training is orders of magnitude more than everyone else combined
- Tesla to announce Cybertruck Gigafactory location as soon as next month
- Tesla claims Model S has a 400-mile range, says EPA left door open during test
- Tesla installed its 100,000th Powerwall home battery pack
- Tesla Semi production is delayed until 2021 — electric truck now 2 years late
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2020 results: surprise with some profit
- Audi e-tron Sportback EV arrives this summer with 218 miles of range
- EGEB: World’s emissions predicted to fall by 8% this year due to coronavirus
- Your gas-fueled home appliances aren’t good for your health, study finds
- With the oil in the dumps, the world considers ending fossil-fuel subsidies
- UNI MK Classic Review: Motorcycle muscle, kindergarten heart
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.