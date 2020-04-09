Quick Charge Podcast: April 9, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla sales in China hit record high during the pandemic, represent 25% of country’s EV sales
- Elon Musk links Tesla Model Y release in Europe to Gigafactory Berlin
- Musk says Tesla ‘battery day’ will be mid-May… maybe
- Tesla Cybertruck might have a ladder rack based on newly found render, making workers happy
- Tesla ‘Plaid’ Cybertruck electric pickup is Elon Musk’s new favorite Tesla vehicle
- New Ford F-150 plug-in hybrid is reported to offer about 10 miles of EV range
- New electric Fiat 500 goes green bonkers with claims of eco-revolution and a pebble key fob
- EGEB: A world first: Offshore oil and gas platforms to be powered — by wind
- Air pollution really does increase coronavirus deaths. Here’s why
