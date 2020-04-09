Tesla ‘Plaid’ Cybertruck electric pickup is Elon Musk’s new favorite Tesla vehicle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk referred to the top version of the Cybertruck as ‘Plaid’ and he said that he will be driving the new electric pickup.

For a long time, Tesla was a single model automaker with only one car in production.

From 2008 to 2012, the company only produced the Roadster, and from 2012 to 2015, it only produced the Model S before the Model X came to market.

Today, Tesla is selling four different models: Model S, Model X, Model 3 and now Model Y, and each of those models is available in different variants for more performance.

Even before the Model Y hit the market, Musk has been saying that the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup is his favorite “next Tesla product”.

That’s despite the fact that Tesla has the next-gen Roadster coming.

Now Musk hyped a Tesla ‘Plaid Cybetruck’ on Twitter:

Plaid Cybertruck is what I will drive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2020

It’s the first time Tesla or Musk has referred to a ‘Plaid’ version of the Cybertruck – though the automaker has previously confirmed that a tri-motor version of the electric pickup truck, which is a feature of the ‘Plaid’ Tesla.

Previously, Tesla called the top version of the Cybertruck ‘Tri Motor AWD’:

As previously discussed, Tesla’s new Plaid powertrain consists of a 3 electric motor setup that the automaker has been testing in the new Roadster and more recently, in new Model S prototypes.

On the Model S, the Plaid version is also expected to feature other performance components and a modified body.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and start at $49,000.

According to a tally of Cybertruck reservations, over 40% of reservation holders are most interested in the tri-motor AWD version of the electric pickup truck, which starts at $69,000.

Tesla plans to build a new factory to produce the Cybertruck, but the company has yet to announce a location for the new ‘Cybertruck Gigafactory‘.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.