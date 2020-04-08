Tesla Cybertruck might have a ladder rack based on newly found render, making workers happy

Tesla Cybertruck might be able to have a ladder rack, which was unclear because of the electric truck’s design, based on a newly found render from Tesla’s presentation.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck, the design shocked many people.

Electrek was in the crowd, and many people there thought that the truck brought on stage was a joke, and that Tesla would bring the real one out afterward.

Many people have come around since, and the truck’s design is now more widely liked and accepted.

But workers still have a few questions about the potential for the Tesla Cybertruck to be a workhorse.

Since the launch, Tesla has been taking steps to appease their concerns, like saying that the Tesla Cybertruck will be able to carry a full 4×8 sheet with a “flip stop” feature on the tailgate.

The Cybertruck is also equipped with a 240-volt outlet in the back that enables people to power or charge power tools off of the Cybertruck’s battery pack without a generator on site.

One of the concerns is that a ladder or tool rack would be harder to install due to the design of the truck’s bed:

But a member of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum have found a render of the Cybertruck that Tesla unveiled in November but was missed by most people, including ourselves.

Here’s a screenshot from the live feed of the Cybertruck presentation:

Tesla released all the other renders seen in this screenshot of the presentation, except for the one circled above.

Here’s it’s a little more visible:

It appears to show a factory-made ladder rack for the Tesla Cybertruck.

Ladder racks are popular with truck owners who use their trucks for actual work, and those people were worried that their favorite third-party rack wouldn’t work with the Cybertruck.

The fact that Tesla produced a render doesn’t guarantee that they will bring the product to market, but it looks like Tesla was at least thinking about the issue and is working on solutions.

Interestingly, the render also appears to show that the body panel on the upper part of the bed is open — potentially for storage.

This is surprising, considering one of the Cybertruck’s novel features is Tesla using an exoskeleton body, which is believed to prevent that.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

