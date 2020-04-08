Ryobi’s 18-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower $299, more in today’s Green Deals

- Apr. 8th 2020 1:31 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18-inch 40V Cordless Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower for $299 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $379 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve tracked to date. This is Ryobi’s newest electric lawn mower, sporting a fresh design and two 2Ah batteries with purchase. It can either mulch or do side discharges and ships with a wall charger as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars by early reviewers.

Head below for more deals on rechargeable batteries

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries for $5.65 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will get no-cost delivery on orders of $25 or more. Normally around $8, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of throwing away batteries, then upgrading to rechargeable is an absolute must. I love that I can just toss my dead batteries on charge now, instead of throwing them in the trash. It means there’s less waste, and less money spent overall. Plus, these come with a “5 Year Power Warranty” that covers the batteries to hold a charge for many years to come. Rayovac’s batteries also function with just about any AA charger, even the ones you might already own. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the TP-LINK Kasa Filament Smart Bulb for $12.99 shipped. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. This bulb easily adds a bit of flair to your smart home with a look that stands out from much of the competition. Despite having an exposed filament, owners will still be able to dim the bulb or schedule it to turn on/off using Alexa, Assistant, or the Kasa Smart app. No hub is required, making this great for existing or newly-created smart homes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

