Rachio 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller is $89, more in today’s Green Deals

- Apr. 1st 2020 1:22 pm ET

Home Depot offers the refurbished Rachio 2nd Generation 16-zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $89 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $250 but it goes for upwards of $165 at Amazon. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller offers automatic scheduling based on your preferences and the weather. You can “reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy.” With smartphone control, you can easily set schedules, monitor usage, and more right from your iOS or Android device. Rated 4.6/5 stars by just over 3,400 Amazon customers. Includes a 1-year warranty.

Home Depot is offering up to 35% off solar accessories, smart home essentials, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $99. Today’s deal is over $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another top pick is the Honeywell 7-day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat at $77. That’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and $15 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

