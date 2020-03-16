Quick Charge Podcast: March 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla releases Model Y production and testing footage, officially announces deliveries
- Auto-registrations portray EV owners as Tesla-driving Gen Xers in California, but that’s changing
- Tesla Model Y is equipped with an ‘off-road’ mode
- Tesla achieves solar roof production of 1,000 per week, but can they install them?
- Manual shows Tesla Model Y can have a roof rack, but what about a tow hitch?
- NIO braves COVID-19 with lower delivery figures
- Electrify America promo code for Hyundai EVs makes billing less bad for a bit
- EGEB: What Biden and Sanders said about the Green New Deal in the debate
- Coronavirus slows solar and wind growth — but there may be a silver lining
- Here’s how electric bikes and e-scooters can help prevent spreading coronavirus
