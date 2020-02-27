Get two Belkin Conserve Energy Outlets for $10, more in today’s best Green Deals

Woot offers a two-pack of Belkin Conserve Energy Outlets for $9.99. You’ll see the discounted applied at checkout along with free shipping for Prime members. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $20 for a pair at Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked yet. With a dedicated on and off switch, this nifty outlet is ideal for ensuring you’re not wasting any extra energy. It also has a built-in timer that can be set to varying lengths. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

spectrum-US (a RAVPower-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Power Bank for $24.84 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code RB3D8FF4 at checkout. Usually selling for $43 , today’s offer is good for a 42% discount, is $2 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. This solar-powered portable charger features a 20000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. While you might not be hitting the beach anytime soon, this will be the perfect accessory to bring with you while exploring the outdoors throughout spring and summer. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries for $9.06 Prime shipped. Normally fetching around $11.50 at Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen this kit go for is right around $8.50 and this is the second-best deal that we’ve seen all-time. Panasonic’s eneloop rechargeable batteries are perfect for just about any device. Whether you plan to use them in Xbox One controllers like myself or want to power LED lights, handheld mixers, or something entirely different, these batteries are perfect for the job. Each battery has a maximum capacity of 2000mAh and a lifespan of approximately 2,100 charges. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

