ROAV HydroClean 2100PSI electric pressure washer hits $100 (Reg. $150), more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its ROAV HydroClean 2100PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99 shipped. This is down from its $150 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Given that this pressure washer is electric, there’s no need for any gas or oil here. You’ll just need to plug up with a properly-rated outdoor extension cord to reach your entire driveway, house, and more. There’s a detergent tank here, which makes it super easy to add a cleaning agent to your water for a more powerful cleansing. Plus, the built-in cable has a 35-foot reach and the hose can stretch up to 26-feet, ensuring that you’ll be able to cover everything without switching plugs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Jackery Inc via Amazon offers its Portable Power Station 240 for $199.99 shipped with the promo code JACKERY240 at checkout. This is down $50 from its regular going rate, matches our last mention, and is the best available. Jackery’s 240Wh portable power station is perfect for camping trips, days at the lake, and more. With a 110V/200W AC outlet (with a 400W peak output), this portable power station is perfect for running small household appliances, charging your laptop, and anything else. Plus, there are two 2.4A USB ports, as well as a 12V DC output to power even more. The best part? You can use the sun to recharge this power station if you have a compatible solar panel. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM LED Solar Lights for $33.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $45 regular going rate, this is just a few bucks above its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. These lights require no plugs or wires to run, as they’re powered by nothing more than sunlight. This means you can easily mount them anywhere on your property and enjoy illumination anywhere you place them. Plus, LEDs are power efficient, meaning a full day’s charge will last for quite a while should it get shady or rainy outside. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Home Depot is offering a 2-pack of Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostats along with a 3-pack of Nest Temperature Sensors for $247 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $208 right now for a single thermostat and sensor, and each sensor goes for $39 by themselves, making today’s deal worth at least $455. If you have a bi-level home with two thermostats, this bundle is perfect for you. The Nest Thermostat E sports Google Assistant integration and offers a fantastic mobile app that allows you to change the temperature, check on sensors, and more. Plus, it learns your habits and helps save money over the long run thanks to its special technology. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

