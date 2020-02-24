Grab an 8-pack of eneloop rechargeable batteries for $14.50, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon is offering an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable AAA Batteries for $14.56 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $17, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve seen since 2017 and is the best available. I use Panasonic’s eneloop batteries in most of my electronics at home. From Xbox controllers to TV remotes, camera lights, and more, these batteries are perfect for just about any device. This kit gives you eight AAA’s, which are perfect for TV remotes, kiddie toys, and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on HomeKit-enabled smart plugs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Satechi via Amazon offers its Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $39.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, like you’ll find direct from Satechi, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the second-best we’ve seen to date. With the ability to control two outlets, Satechi’s smart plug also integrates with HomeKit for Siri control and the like. You’ll also net energy monitoring capabilities, allowing you to keep tabs on how much power a plugged in device is drawing. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can swing by our hands-on review for a closer look.

Woot is also offering the Belkin Conserve Energy Saving Outlet 2-Pack for $9.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $14.99 and see a $6 delivery fee added at checkout. Normally $20 each from third-party retailers on Amazon and $10 per direct, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the ability to turn off devices after a specified amount of time, these plugs offer a budget-friendly alternative to the smarter models that are WI-Fi-connected. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

