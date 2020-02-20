Snow Joe Electric 22-inch Snow Blower is $99, more in today’s Green Deals

BuyDig offers the certified refurbished Snow Joe 15A 22-inch Electric Snow Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $200 with today’s deal matching the best we’ve tracked all-time. With winter upon us, now is a great time to consider picking up a new snow blower. This option from Snow Joe delivers a fully-electric build that’s capable of moving up to 25-tons of snow per hour, according to the manufacturer. This model is ideal for smaller drives or sidewalks, where you won’t have hours of snow blowing to do. Rated 4/5 stars. Two-year warranty included with purchase.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, electric scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Honeywell 7-day Color Smart Thermostat for $99.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but trends around $150 at Amazon where it’s dropped as low as $126 in the past. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This 7-day smart thermostat offers a bright and colorful display, alongside compatibility with many smart home systems. Alexa and Google Assistant can both be leveraged to control temperatures, create schedules, and more. The free smartphone app takes control to another level, allowing you to change temperatures and manage settings wherever you are. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bird ES1-300 Electric Scooter for $289.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally up to $500 new at Walmart, this refurb usually sells for $400 and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Just for comparison sake, Walmart is offering a new model on sale for $380. Reaching top speeds of up to 15.5-mph, this model can take you up to 15.5-miles on a single charge. The ES1 weighs 27.6-pounds which makes it relatively easy to lug around while the double electric/mechanical breaking system “provides more control while you ride. Rated 4+ stars and includes the 90-day “Amazon Renewed Guarantee.”

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select tankless water heaters. The deals start at $95 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ATMOR Pro-Plus 3.7GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater at $287.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked since last summer. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. It offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a seven-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4/5 stars by over 200 Home Depot reviewers.

