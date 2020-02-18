Get two eufy energy-savings smart plugs for $26, more in today’s Green Deals

eufyHome via Amazon offers a two-pack of its smart plugs for $25.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay closer to $40 for this bundle. A single plug often goes on sale for $15. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on TP-Link dimmer switches, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering three TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $84.99 shipped. That’s up to $25 off the typical rate there and is an offer that we’ve seen Amazon beat only once before. Unlike most switches, TP-Link ratchets things up with versatility that spans Alexa, Assistant, IFTTT, and even Cortana, allowing PC users to easily control the lights. The companion Kasa app provides an additional way to control lights and tweak brightness. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Logitech Mac and PC accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at $15.99 across a variety of speakers, mice, and more. One standout for us is the K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac at $37.50. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With built-in solar panels, you won’t have to worry about charging your keyboard. It’s also made for Macs, so you’ll have access to all of the shortcut keys you would expect. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 4,200 Amazon reviewers. You’ll find even more top picks down below.

